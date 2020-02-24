BDS protest at sheet maker Brooklinen’s NYC store over production in Israel info [at] adalahny.org)

Monday Feb 24th, 2020 2:11 PM by Adalah-NY

At a protest Sunday at Brooklinen’s new Williamsburg, Brooklyn store, New York human rights advocates called for a boycott of the online sheet and linen retailer, over their Israeli production partners’ involvement in Israel’s apartheid rule over the Palestinian people.