top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
Wells Fargo Hit By Climate Protest for Second Consecutive Day
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
Silicon Valley Environmental group holds “visitation” event at Mountain View branch.
sm_020-850_4166.jpg
original image (1594x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

They assembled in a corner of Mountain View’s Pioneer Memorial Park, then quietly, to surprise the Wells Fargo branch, walked over, entered the bank and deployed their banners and signs. Meeting no success in delivering a letter to branch manager, the demonstrators chanted, sang and delivered information about Wells Fargo’s contribution to the climate crisis.

The police, however, had been expecting them having been seen visiting the branch just before the protest. They made no initial efforts to interfere. Eventually, as they walked among the protesters in the customer area in front of the tellers, the demonstrator lay down in a “die in”.

After some negotiations between the police and the protesters, the police was heard informing the bankers that the protesters would now be leaving.

Having made their point the demonstrators got up and, exiting the branch, handed leaflets to the police.

With a loud megaphone the climate action continued outside. Many cars honked their approval as many leaflets were handed out to friendly passersby.

The movement to defund the fossil fuel industry is reverberating in the executive suites. Black Rock, a funder of the fossil fuel industry and major contributor to Amazon forest destruction has given indications of intending the mend its ways. Wells Fargo, the second biggest funder of the fossil fuel industry, and Chase, the worst offender, have put out statement and studies indication a growing acceptance of the facts of climate change.

The movement to defund the fossil fuel industry is reverberating in the executive suites. Black Rock, a funder of the fossil fuel industry and major contributor to Amazon forest destruction has given indications of intending the mend its ways. Wells Fargo, the second biggest funder of the fossil fuel industry, and Chase, the worst offender, have put out statement and studies indication a growing acceptance of the facts of climate change.

It is up to the environmental movement to keep up and increase the pressure.
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_010-850_4162.jpg
original image (2034x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_030-850_4176.jpg
original image (1913x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_040-850_4181.jpg
original image (2144x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_050-850_4182.jpg
original image (2250x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_060-850_4191.jpg
original image (1832x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_070-852_3192.jpg
original image (1918x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_080-852_3193.jpg
original image (2050x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_090-850_4202.jpg
original image (1789x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_100-850_4204.jpg
original image (1902x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_100-850_4204_1.jpg
original image (1902x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_120-850_4220.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_130-850_4226.jpg
original image (1918x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_140-852_3221.jpg
original image (1776x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_150-852_3223.jpg
original image (1544x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_160-850_4263.jpg
original image (1400x2102)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_170-850_4276.jpg
original image (1583x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_180-850_4305.jpg
original image (1916x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_190-850_4333.jpg
original image (1882x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:58 PM
sm_200-850_4339.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 386.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code