Silicon Valley Environmental group holds “visitation” event at Mountain View branch.

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

They assembled in a corner of Mountain View's Pioneer Memorial Park, then quietly, to surprise the Wells Fargo branch, walked over, entered the bank and deployed their banners and signs. Meeting no success in delivering a letter to branch manager, the demonstrators chanted, sang and delivered information about Wells Fargo's contribution to the climate crisis.The police, however, had been expecting them having been seen visiting the branch just before the protest. They made no initial efforts to interfere. Eventually, as they walked among the protesters in the customer area in front of the tellers, the demonstrator lay down in a "die in".After some negotiations between the police and the protesters, the police was heard informing the bankers that the protesters would now be leaving.Having made their point the demonstrators got up and, exiting the branch, handed leaflets to the police.With a loud megaphone the climate action continued outside. Many cars honked their approval as many leaflets were handed out to friendly passersby.The movement to defund the fossil fuel industry is reverberating in the executive suites. Black Rock, a funder of the fossil fuel industry and major contributor to Amazon forest destruction has given indications of intending the mend its ways. Wells Fargo, the second biggest funder of the fossil fuel industry, and Chase, the worst offender, have put out statement and studies indication a growing acceptance of the facts of climate change.It is up to the environmental movement to keep up and increase the pressure.