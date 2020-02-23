From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Education & Student ActivismView other events for the week of 2/24/2020
|Democracy And Class Society
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday February 24
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation - Sonoma
|Location Details
|
A'Roma Roasters Coffee and Tea
95 5th St, Santa Rosa, California 95401
|
This Monday at 7 PM at A’Roma Roasters in Santa Rosa, we’ll be having a public discussion group on the subject of democracy. We hear presidential candidates talk about defending our democracy from Trump, but bourgeois democracy under capitalism is merely the best democracy that money can buy. Is there such a thing as a workers’ democracy? We’ll be looking at the Paris Commune, USSR, and Cuba to see how a workers’ democracy is possible.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1954840048...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:39 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network