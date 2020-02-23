top
North Bay
North Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Education & Student Activism
View other events for the week of 2/24/2020
Democracy And Class Society
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday February 24
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author Party for Socialism and Liberation - Sonoma
Location Details
A'Roma Roasters Coffee and Tea
95 5th St, Santa Rosa, California 95401
This Monday at 7 PM at A’Roma Roasters in Santa Rosa, we’ll be having a public discussion group on the subject of democracy. We hear presidential candidates talk about defending our democracy from Trump, but bourgeois democracy under capitalism is merely the best democracy that money can buy. Is there such a thing as a workers’ democracy? We’ll be looking at the Paris Commune, USSR, and Cuba to see how a workers’ democracy is possible.
87464506_3023074544383606_3389973293950828544_n.jpg
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1954840048...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:39 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 386.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code