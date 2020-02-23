This Monday at 7 PM at A’Roma Roasters in Santa Rosa, we’ll be having a public discussion group on the subject of democracy. We hear presidential candidates talk about defending our democracy from Trump, but bourgeois democracy under capitalism is merely the best democracy that money can buy. Is there such a thing as a workers’ democracy? We’ll be looking at the Paris Commune, USSR, and Cuba to see how a workers’ democracy is possible.

Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 3:39 PM