top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 2/29/2020
TheGreenNewCity March & Rally for Housing, Climate Justice and Animals
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday February 29
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere SF
Location Details
Southwest of Golden Gate Fields, West of Gilman houseless encampment
(Golden Gate Fields horse track, 1100 Eastshore Hwy, Berkeley, CA 94710)

Marching to Berkeley City Hall, 2180 Milvia St, Berkeley, CA 94704
MARCH & RALLY: #TheGreenNewCity Housing, Climate Justice and Animals

WHEN: Saturday, February 29, 2020 @ 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

WHERE: Southwest of Golden Gate Fields, West of Gilman houseless encampment
(Golden Gate Fields horse track, 1100 Eastshore Hwy, Berkeley, CA 94710)

Housing, climate justice, and animal rights activists are wearing GREEN and marching from the houseless encampment at Golden Gate Fields to Berkeley City Hall to demand #TheGreenNewCity.

Join this plant-based food serve and trash pick-up, then march with us to City Hall as we rally to demand housing, climate justice, and animal rights.

The city’s houseless population has increased by 42% to 1000+ people, and wildfires driven by climate change threaten thousands more. Meanwhile, the ultra rich use huge swaths of land for cruel purposes such as horse-racing, even as ordinary people live in squalor right across the street.

We are in a moment of crisis, and our community needs the government to take urgent action — NOT to cater to business interests or allow bureaucracy to bury solutions. We need, in short, to make Berkeley #TheGreenNewCity — one where we bravely confront the climate crisis, enshrine housing as a human right, and live with respect towards our planet and all its inhabitants.

The residents of the Gilman encampment have asked for our help, but remember that this is THEIR home. Please be respectful of their needs and instruction.

WHERE: Meet at Golden Gate Fields, West of Gilman encampment

WHEN:
1:00pm - Food serve and trash pickup
2:00pm - Rally and march begins
4:00pm - Expected end time

WEAR: Please wear a green hoodie/t-shirt

ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a 3 mile walk which will be done at a moderate pace. We have an accessibility car for anyone who may need it. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.

ABOUT: Direct Action Everywhere

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
sm_green_new_city.jpg
original image (960x483)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1291233050...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 10:19 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 386.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code