|TheGreenNewCity March & Rally for Housing, Climate Justice and Animals
|Saturday February 29
|1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Protest
|Direct Action Everywhere SF
Southwest of Golden Gate Fields, West of Gilman houseless encampment
(Golden Gate Fields horse track, 1100 Eastshore Hwy, Berkeley, CA 94710)
Marching to Berkeley City Hall, 2180 Milvia St, Berkeley, CA 94704
MARCH & RALLY: #TheGreenNewCity Housing, Climate Justice and Animals
Housing, climate justice, and animal rights activists are wearing GREEN and marching from the houseless encampment at Golden Gate Fields to Berkeley City Hall to demand #TheGreenNewCity.
Join this plant-based food serve and trash pick-up, then march with us to City Hall as we rally to demand housing, climate justice, and animal rights.
The city’s houseless population has increased by 42% to 1000+ people, and wildfires driven by climate change threaten thousands more. Meanwhile, the ultra rich use huge swaths of land for cruel purposes such as horse-racing, even as ordinary people live in squalor right across the street.
We are in a moment of crisis, and our community needs the government to take urgent action — NOT to cater to business interests or allow bureaucracy to bury solutions. We need, in short, to make Berkeley #TheGreenNewCity — one where we bravely confront the climate crisis, enshrine housing as a human right, and live with respect towards our planet and all its inhabitants.
The residents of the Gilman encampment have asked for our help, but remember that this is THEIR home. Please be respectful of their needs and instruction.
WHERE: Meet at Golden Gate Fields, West of Gilman encampment
WHEN:
1:00pm - Food serve and trash pickup
2:00pm - Rally and march begins
4:00pm - Expected end time
WEAR: Please wear a green hoodie/t-shirt
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a 3 mile walk which will be done at a moderate pace. We have an accessibility car for anyone who may need it. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
ABOUT: Direct Action Everywhere
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1291233050...
