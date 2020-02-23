top
Bernie Sanders San Antonio Speech
by Roknich/IndyRadio
Sunday Feb 23rd, 2020 8:05 AM
"We're gonna win the Democratic Primary in Texas, says Bernie Sanders, while Nevada gives him all her delegates. (video and audio))
From the live stream, live.berniesanders.com in San Antonio Texas, February 22, 2020.
http://indyradio.net
http://indyradio.net
