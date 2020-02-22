From the Open-Publishing Calendar
March for Affordable Housing in Santa Cruz, California 2-22-2020
"No more waiting. Build housing Now!"
The march started on Pacific Ave. near the Santa Cruz Metro in Santa Cruz at noon and continued on Pacific Ave to Church St. and on to Santa Cruz City Hall on Center St.
"Workers, families, and seniors all need accessible, affordable housing to be built in Downtown Santa Cruz, close to services and transportation, and the best housing strategy to address climate change!"
Fifty or more people, students, families with their children, seniors, and all that took part in the march, gathering at City Hall to listen to speakers.
Here are a few photos that I took at Santa Cruz City Hall.
(All photos copyright©2020 by AutumnSun. Re-use is by permission only)
