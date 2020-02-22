top
protest cheer
Stop The Money Pipeline @ Chase
Date Friday February 28
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorXR SF Bay
Emailwelcome [at] xrsfbay.org
Location Details
Chase Bank, 14th St. and Broadway, Oakland
Join us on the streets to demand that JPMorgan Chase -- the #1 US Bank funding fossil fuel projects -- divest and move their investments to clean, renewable energy.

Festivities will include signs, banners and chants outside the bank, a Chase Card Cutting ceremony as we demonstrate the power that We The People have the power to divest from harmful fossil-fuel driven investments. We will also be bringing the premiere of the Truth Pipeline, showing how absurd Chase's financing of dangerous pipeline and drilling projects is and showing how easy alternatives can be.

For more information please see our Facebook event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/476514553028022/
For more event information: https://extinctionrebellionsfbay.org/

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 22nd, 2020 7:05 PM
