From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 2/28/2020
|Stop The Money Pipeline @ Chase
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday February 28
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|XR SF Bay
|welcome [at] xrsfbay.org
|Location Details
|Chase Bank, 14th St. and Broadway, Oakland
|
Join us on the streets to demand that JPMorgan Chase -- the #1 US Bank funding fossil fuel projects -- divest and move their investments to clean, renewable energy.
Festivities will include signs, banners and chants outside the bank, a Chase Card Cutting ceremony as we demonstrate the power that We The People have the power to divest from harmful fossil-fuel driven investments. We will also be bringing the premiere of the Truth Pipeline, showing how absurd Chase's financing of dangerous pipeline and drilling projects is and showing how easy alternatives can be.
For more information please see our Facebook event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/476514553028022/
For more event information: https://extinctionrebellionsfbay.org/
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 22nd, 2020 7:05 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network