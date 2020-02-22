top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
Kickoff Party for Downtown Garage: Right to Vote Initiative
Date Saturday March 07
Time 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorThe Campaign for Sustainable Transportation
Location Details
Rosie McCann's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Santa Cruz
1220 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Celebrate the kickoff of the signature gathering for a November ballot measure that would give voters the right to decide on a new parking garage in Downtown Santa Cruz.

3pm Jazz with Jack Bowers and friends.
4pm Learn about the ballot measure
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2503829906...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 22nd, 2020 6:48 PM
