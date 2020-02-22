



We will kick this campaign off by showing up and making our demands clear at Chase bank on Friday 2/28. Ongoing Chase actions will continue through the week of Earth Day.



How can you participate:



** You can hold signs and banners outside the bank- just show up at 4pm, bring a sign or use one of ours.



** You can hand out educational fliers to Chase customers and/or cars that are stopped in traffic.- just show up at 4pm and we will supply you with fliers.



** You can learn the moves to the disco dance and participate in the DISCO flash mob. To learn the dance, email



** You can take video or photos and share on social media.- just show up and do it.



** You can divest your personal money or cut your credit card and send us a video about your process.



** You can BE PRESENT at Chase for the action- just show up at 4pm and be peaceful.



** Support or utilize the Family Zone (on the grass with blankets, pillows, snacks,etc) at this action for nursing mamas, with child-friendly activities.



** Support or utilize the Regeneration Station- provide snacks & water for activists, meditate, emotional connection



*Note: Details are still forming. If you want to participate with the planning and/or the action, email



*Invite people from any and all climate and social justice groups and unaffiliated individuals to join us!



*Please don't park in the Chase Parking lot



WHY CHASE?



JPMorgan Chase is by far the biggest funder of the fossil fuel industry worldwide - the ONLY U.S. funder of the Jordan Cove Pipeline and a major funder of the Coastal GasLink Pipeline currently blocked by the Wet'suwet'en Nation in British Columbia.



In the 3 years since the Paris Agreement, JPMorgan Chase provided the fossil fuel industry with $196 billion in financing.



