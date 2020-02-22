Food and Agriculture Workshops featured at the 2020 Black Expo, Sacramento State by Michael Harris

Saturday Feb 22nd, 2020 5:46 PM

California State University, Sacramento continues to provide innovative leadership toward expanding essential educational conversations and business opportunity. Our California Black Agriculture Working Group remains steadfast in helping provide tangible ideas and solutions.

Fall 2019, California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis was a featured speaker as part of the 9th Annual Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference, the 2020 Sacramento Black History Month, Black Expo brings a plethora of opportunities from the earth's 5th largest economy, down to the ground for our local Sacramento residents.



“Expanding California Trade and Investment with Africa and the Caribbean" is the work connecting 1.5 billion people of Pan African Ancestry on earth, a visit to the CSUS Planetarium will make it real clear how connected we are.



April 2020 will mark our 20th Anniversary of California African Trade Conference at CSUS. Progressive leadership from throughout the State of California to providing direction and essential support.



Fall 2019, an amazing reception for visiting Pan African delegates was held at the Sacramento State Downtown Campus, including representatives of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Togo, Cameroon, Uganda, Zimbabwe and throughout the Pan African Diaspora.



Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis rousing speech focused on new opportunities and California’s interest in promoting mutual beneficial trade and investment with the Pan African Diaspora.



Kounalakis is a Sacramento native and the first woman elected Lieutenant Governor of California, she also was the first Greek American woman to serve as a U.S. ambassador, tasked by Governor Newsom to lead an inter-agency International Trade effort.



Her father is Sacramento developer Angelo Tsakopolous, for whom the Hellenic Collection at the University Library is named.



“The presence of the Lieutenant Governor is very promising of the current administration’s interest in promoting a robust infrastructure for mutually beneficial commerce with Africa,” said Ernest Uwazie, professor of Criminal Justice and director of Sac State’s Center for African Peace & Conflict Resolution. (CAPCR)



“Efforts must be made in collaboration with California colleges and universities, including Sacramento State, and other allied agencies toward achieving fair trade for peace and prosperity,” Uwazie said.



The 9th Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference activities included welcome remarks from Steve Perez, Sacramento State Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May and California Controller Betty T. Yee.



2020 Black Expo Sacramento State University helps pave the way for year round community activities.



April 2020 we look forward, celebrating in the tradition of Sanfoka, by measuring our "2020 Vision" progress against the prism lens of wisdom shared by Her Excellence Ambassador Dr. Arikana Chihombori - Quao.