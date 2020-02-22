Rally at State of the State calls on Newsom to phase out oil production by Dan Bacher

Saturday Feb 22nd, 2020 2:43 PM

“Today’s State of the State address is an opportunity to make clear that the Newsom Administration will not wrap itself around fossil fuel polluting billionaires — representing an industry that profits from human suffering and ecological destruction,” said Matt Nelson, Executive Director of the nation’s largest online Latinx organizing group, Presente.org. Photo of rally at State Capitol on February 19 by Dan Bacher.

