Rebellion In Chile - Movie and discussion night
Date Saturday February 22
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorBlack Rose / Rosa Negra - Bay Area
Location Details
Hasta Muerte Coffee
2701 Fruitvale Ave,
Oakland, California 94601
Join Black Rose/Rosa Negra Bay Area for a movie night and discussion about the current events in Chile.

[ The event will include a (short) update about the UCSC strike as well! ]

Movie: The Chicago Conspiracy - This documentary addresses the legacy of the military dictatorship in Chile by sharing the story of combatant youth who were killed by the Pinochet regime as a backdrop to the history of the military dictatorship and current social conflict in the area. The larger story is wrapped around three shorter pieces, which explore the student movement, the history of neighborhoods that became centers of armed resistance against the dictatorship, and the indigenous Mapuche conflict. The filmmakers, militant film collective Subversive Action Films, question their relationship to the documentary, taking a position as combatants.

Also: Video Statements by organizers and BRRN members on the ground in the latest revolt in Chile.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1787196798...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 22nd, 2020 12:30 PM
