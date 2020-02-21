EFF Asks FTC To Scrutinize Secret Deal Saddling .ORG Registry with $360 Million in Debt by EFF & Americans for Financial Reform

February 21, 2020: The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) called for the disclosure of secret financing details behind the $1.1 billion .ORG sale, and has asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to scrutinize the deal. The transaction would saddle the .ORG registry with $360 million in debt.