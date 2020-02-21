From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|"The 1619 Project" and the Defining Contradiction of U.S. society
|Sunday March 08
|9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
|Panel Discussion
|Unitarian Universalist Sunday Morning Forum
Unitarian Universalist Society
1187 Franklin St. @ Geary
San Francisco, CA
1619 or 1776 -- which was the true "birth" of the U.S.?
Was slavery a terrible blemish on an otherwise democratic country or the system that set the fundamental foundation -- the defining contradiction -- of U.S. society?
Join the reading and discussion of sections of this highly relevant and deeply controversial New York Times magazine special edition.
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 21st, 2020 2:47 PM
