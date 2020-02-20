top
"Seeing Frida Kahlo Through Disabled People's Perspectives" by Corbett O'Toole
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday February 27
Time 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/Authorde Young Museum Docent Council
Emaildocent [at] famsf.org
Phone(415) 750-3638
Location Details
Koret Auditorium
de Young Museum
50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive (in Golden Gate Park), SF
Corbett Joan O'Toole is an elder in disability communities, writer, publisher at Reclamation Press, public speaker, and artist. For over 40 years she has focused on issues of importance to disabled women and queers.

Free. No reservations required.

Wheelchair accessible
For more event information: https://deyoung.famsf.org/calendar/guest-l...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 20th, 2020 10:55 PM
