Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 2/27/2020
|Film Screening of "By the People: The Election of Barack Obama" (SF Main Library)
|Date
|Thursday February 27
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|San Francisco Main Library
|info [at] sfpl.org
|Location Details
|Koret Auditorium, SF Main Library, 100 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
African Americans and the Vote:
Film Screening of "By the People: The Election of Barack Obama"
WHERE: Koret Auditorium, SF Main Library, 100 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 @ 12:00 - 2:00
Nearly a year before Barack Obama announced his candidacy for the presidency, two filmmakers began to roll cameras on the young senator. Over the next 19 months, across the USA, the daily events of the presidential campaign are chronicled.
NR, 116 mins., 2009.
Directors: Amy Rice, Alicia Sams
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2020/02/27/film-pe...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 20th, 2020 8:58 PM
