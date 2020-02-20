top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 2/27/2020
Film Screening of "By the People: The Election of Barack Obama" (SF Main Library)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday February 27
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Main Library
Emailinfo [at] sfpl.org
Location Details
Koret Auditorium, SF Main Library, 100 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
African Americans and the Vote:
Film Screening of "By the People: The Election of Barack Obama"

WHERE: Koret Auditorium, SF Main Library, 100 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 @ 12:00 - 2:00

Nearly a year before Barack Obama announced his candidacy for the presidency, two filmmakers began to roll cameras on the young senator. Over the next 19 months, across the USA, the daily events of the presidential campaign are chronicled.

NR, 116 mins., 2009.

Directors: Amy Rice, Alicia Sams
sm_obama2.jpg
original image (1440x800)
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2020/02/27/film-pe...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 20th, 2020 8:58 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 586.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code