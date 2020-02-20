African Americans and the Vote:

Film Screening of "By the People: The Election of Barack Obama"



WHERE: Koret Auditorium, SF Main Library, 100 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA 94102



WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 @ 12:00 - 2:00



Nearly a year before Barack Obama announced his candidacy for the presidency, two filmmakers began to roll cameras on the young senator. Over the next 19 months, across the USA, the daily events of the presidential campaign are chronicled.



NR, 116 mins., 2009.



Directors: Amy Rice, Alicia Sams

Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 20th, 2020 8:58 PM