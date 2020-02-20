From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Doomsday Rally + March to Picket
|Date
|Friday February 21
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|COLA 4 UCSC
|Location Details
|Quarry Plaza, UC Santa Cruz
|
Tomorrow will be big. Undergrads, faculty, lecturers, STEM, and townies are all marching for COLA and joining us at the base of campus for a rally.
Show you support for grad students under threat of getting fired for striking for a living wage! Undergrads for COLA march starts tomorrow at 11AM from Quarry Plaza.
Undergrads, without your solidarity this movement would not be possible! You are amazing and we cherish you! We will see you tomorrow at the march!
We encourage everyone to wear costumes--tomorrow we'll have to make a serious decision about how to move forward but regardless, let's have fun together and continue to build community!
For more event information: https://twitter.com/payusmoreucsc
