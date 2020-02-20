top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Doomsday Rally + March to Picket
Date Friday February 21
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCOLA 4 UCSC
Location Details
Quarry Plaza, UC Santa Cruz
Tomorrow will be big. Undergrads, faculty, lecturers, STEM, and townies are all marching for COLA and joining us at the base of campus for a rally.

Show you support for grad students under threat of getting fired for striking for a living wage! Undergrads for COLA march starts tomorrow at 11AM from Quarry Plaza.

Undergrads, without your solidarity this movement would not be possible! You are amazing and we cherish you! We will see you tomorrow at the march!

We encourage everyone to wear costumes--tomorrow we'll have to make a serious decision about how to move forward but regardless, let's have fun together and continue to build community!
For more event information: https://twitter.com/payusmoreucsc

Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 20th, 2020 2:34 PM
