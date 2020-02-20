



For background please see:

DONT EXTRADITE ASSANGE CAMPAIGN

https://dontextraditeassange.com/



GLOBAL PROTEST CALL OUT

+ Events planned the wkend b4 Julian's Hearing begins

https://www.facebook.com/GreenweaverArch/videos/10156664752346129/



MONDAY 24 FEB 2020 9.30am

🇬🇧Belmarsh Prison, London

🇳🇿Aotea Square, Auckland

🇳🇿Parliament Steps, Wellington



https://youtu.be/uuqaS4-M8T4

JANUARY 25TH YELLOW VEST PROTEST

https://www.facebook.com/events/1746900588784315/

organised by this page

https://www.facebook.com/groups/Assange.Ultime.Combat/

