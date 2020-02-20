top
protest cheer
Global Protest Call Monday 24 Feb To Demand Freedom Of Julian Assange
Date Monday February 24
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBayAction2FreeAssange
Emailinfo [at] BayAction2FreeAssange.org
Location Details
British Consulate General
1 Sansome Street
San Francisco, CA
Along with Belmarsh Prison, London and UK embassies and consulates around the world
In SOLIDARITY with locations WORLDWIDE, we join in San Francisco to stand up to DEMAND the FREEDOM of JULIAN ASSANGE in this GLOBAL PROTEST CALL OUT

For events and to join us, ask questions or chat, please see our website.

For background please see:
DONT EXTRADITE ASSANGE CAMPAIGN
https://dontextraditeassange.com/

GLOBAL PROTEST CALL OUT
+ Events planned the wkend b4 Julian's Hearing begins
https://www.facebook.com/GreenweaverArch/videos/10156664752346129/

MONDAY 24 FEB 2020 9.30am
🇬🇧Belmarsh Prison, London
🇳🇿Aotea Square, Auckland
🇳🇿Parliament Steps, Wellington

+ Events planned the wkend b4 Julian's Hearing begins
https://youtu.be/uuqaS4-M8T4
https://www.facebook.com/GreenweaverArch/videos/10156664752346129/

JANUARY 25TH YELLOW VEST PROTEST
https://www.facebook.com/events/1746900588784315/
organised by this page
https://www.facebook.com/groups/Assange.Ultime.Combat/
For more event information: http://BayAction2FreeAssange.org

