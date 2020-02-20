|Townies for COLA
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday February 21
|Time
|11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Townies4COLA
|Location Details
|Meet at the westside 7 Eleven (218 Cardiff Pl.) at 11:30am to march to the base of UCSC campus for the rally at noon
|
By now, everyone is aware of the UCSC grad student wildcat strike for a Cost of Living Adjustment (so they can survive in our horrendously expensive housing market). The strike has attracted national media attention favorable to the students (New York Times, New Republic, NPR, Democracy Now!), but UC is not budging so far and has given strikers till tomorrow (Friday, 2/21) to throw in the towel or face dismissal (meaning potentially deportation in the case of international students).
Lots of support groups will be marching to the base of campus tomorrow at noon, and we're organizing a #Townies4COLA group.
Meet at the westside 7 Eleven (218 Cardiff Pl.) at 11:30.
Let's show our solidarity with these brave members of our community as they challenge the UC behemoth.
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 20th, 2020 11:48 AM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.