top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
View other events for the week of 2/21/2020
Townies for COLA
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday February 21
Time 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorTownies4COLA
Location Details
Meet at the westside 7 Eleven (218 Cardiff Pl.) at 11:30am to march to the base of UCSC campus for the rally at noon

By now, everyone is aware of the UCSC grad student wildcat strike for a Cost of Living Adjustment (so they can survive in our horrendously expensive housing market). The strike has attracted national media attention favorable to the students (New York Times, New Republic, NPR, Democracy Now!), but UC is not budging so far and has given strikers till tomorrow (Friday, 2/21) to throw in the towel or face dismissal (meaning potentially deportation in the case of international students).

Lots of support groups will be marching to the base of campus tomorrow at noon, and we're organizing a #Townies4COLA group.

Meet at the westside 7 Eleven (218 Cardiff Pl.) at 11:30.

Let's show our solidarity with these brave members of our community as they challenge the UC behemoth.

cola_or_perish_-_uc_santa_cruz.jpg
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 20th, 2020 11:48 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 586.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code