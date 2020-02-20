By now, everyone is aware of the UCSC grad student wildcat strike for a Cost of Living Adjustment (so they can survive in our horrendously expensive housing market). The strike has attracted national media attention favorable to the students (New York Times, New Republic, NPR, Democracy Now!), but UC is not budging so far and has given strikers till tomorrow (Friday, 2/21) to throw in the towel or face dismissal (meaning potentially deportation in the case of international students).

Lots of support groups will be marching to the base of campus tomorrow at noon, and we're organizing a #Townies4COLA group.

Meet at the westside 7 Eleven (218 Cardiff Pl.) at 11:30.

Let's show our solidarity with these brave members of our community as they challenge the UC behemoth.