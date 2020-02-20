Governor Newsom, AG Becerra say they will sue over Trump water plan by Dan Bacher

Thursday Feb 20th, 2020 7:03 AM

Recreational and commercial salmon fishermen responded positively to Newsom’s announcement of a lawsuit against the Trump administration, but John McManus, President of the Golden State Salmon Association (GSSA), cautioned that “a measure of Governor Newsom’s sincerity will be if he orders his Department of Water Resources to pull their Trump-like water pumping plan back and rework so it’s protective of the environment."