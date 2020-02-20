top
Message above Hwy 101 Tells Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook "Truth Matters"
by Human Billboard
Thursday Feb 20th, 2020 4:49 AM
Criticism against Facebook continues to grow. Ahead of the 2020 US elections, misinformation is a top concern. Ergo, this human billboard message on January 17 near CEO Zuckerberg's Palo Alto home and Facebook headquarters.
sm_truthmatterstop.jpg
original image (5125x3844)
Photos by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

Despite criticism from election justice activists and lawmakers, Facebook stands by its decision to not send ads from politicians to third-party fact checkers. CEO Mark Zuckerberg repeatedly defends Facebook's hands-off approach to political ads.

Many fed-up Facebook users have closed their accounts. But others say they shouldn't have to, insisting that, like a public commodity, telecom, or newspaper, Facebook should change. And if it won't change, they insist, it needs to be regulated.

Protesters said on Monday that Facebook's irresponsibility is threatening our democracy. Since the 2016 election, Facebook has pulled down fake accounts and partnered with third-party fact-checkers, but critics say those efforts aren't enough. While a larger group launched a Presidents Day demonstration in front of Zuckerberg's San Francisco home, at the exact same time others sent this simple message with a human billboard over Hwy 101 in Palo Alto to tell Zuckerberg that "Truth Matters."

http://protestfacebook.org
§TRUTH
by Human Billboard Thursday Feb 20th, 2020 4:49 AM
sm_truthmattersclose.jpg
original image (5107x3712)
http://protestfacebook.org
§Truth Matters
by Human Billboard Thursday Feb 20th, 2020 4:49 AM
sm_truthmattersbest.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
http://protestfacebook.org
§Truth Matters
by Human Billboard Thursday Feb 20th, 2020 4:49 AM
sm_truthmatterscaged.jpg
original image (5176x3335)
http://protestfacebook.org
