Exhibit on display from March 1 through April 30, 2020



Reception in the Morrison Library on Thursday, March 5 at 5 pm



This exhibit showcases original silk screen political posters from the 1960s and 1970s on the 50th Anniversary of the Great Poster Workshop in Wurster Hall in May 1970, triggered by the killing of four students at Kent State University in Ohio. U.C. Berkeley, birthplace of the Free Speech Movement, paved the way for mass protests and prolonged student strikes across the country against the Vietnam War and the draft, for black liberation and ethnic studies, and a variety of other struggles for social justice. This legacy of protest continues to be felt in the social movements of today.



Free and open to the public



Sponsored by the U.C. Berkeley Library Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 19th, 2020 11:28 PM