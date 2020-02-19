From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + ActionView other events for the week of 3/ 1/2020
|The Art of Protest: on Display March 1 - April 30
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday March 01
|Time
|8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|U.C. Berkeley Library
|Location Details
|
Brown Gallery, Ground Floor of the Doe Library
University of California
Berkeley, CA 94720
|
Exhibit on display from March 1 through April 30, 2020
Reception in the Morrison Library on Thursday, March 5 at 5 pm
This exhibit showcases original silk screen political posters from the 1960s and 1970s on the 50th Anniversary of the Great Poster Workshop in Wurster Hall in May 1970, triggered by the killing of four students at Kent State University in Ohio. U.C. Berkeley, birthplace of the Free Speech Movement, paved the way for mass protests and prolonged student strikes across the country against the Vietnam War and the draft, for black liberation and ethnic studies, and a variety of other struggles for social justice. This legacy of protest continues to be felt in the social movements of today.
Free and open to the public
Sponsored by the U.C. Berkeley Library
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 19th, 2020 11:28 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network