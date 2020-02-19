From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Climate Restoration: Save the Arctic and the Earth (Cupertino)
|Monday February 24
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Speaker
|Climate Reality Project Santa Clara
|Quinlan Community Center, 10185 N. Stelling Rd., Cupertino, CA 95014
Climate Restoration: Save the Arctic and the Earth
Join the Climate Reality Project: Santa Clara County for a Climate Presentation by Dr. Gary Latshaw with Special Guest Speaker Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese.
Date and Time: Mon, February 24, 2020 @ 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM
Location: Quinlan Community Center, 10185 N. Stelling Rd., Cupertino, CA 95014
Discover new methods for stabilizing Arctic degradation to avoid the worst outcomes of climate change.
In this special presentation, Dr. Latshaw will focus on the drastic decline in Arctic sea ice and why a major international effort is required to restore the ice from further deterioration. The Arctic sea ice contributes to cooler Arctic conditions that play a major role in several earth systems; systems such as the reflection of solar illumination back into space, the Polar Vortex and the capture of greenhouse gases in the Arctic Tundra.
The significant deterioration or perhaps destruction of these earth systems will result in sea level rise which in turn will impact hundreds of millions of people, threaten infrastructure worth billions, destabilize countries, degrade our military’s coastal installations, spread tropical diseases caused by warmer and wetter conditions and cause disruptions agricultural production.
There are several methods, some of which have already been field tested, that could delay or stabilize this degradation and allow mankind to avoid the worst outcomes of climate change.
Be part of the solution.
If you have any questions, please contact Karen Nelson at knelson [at] pacificmedia.com or 408-930-9005.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-resto...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 19th, 2020 5:44 PM
► ▼ IMC Network