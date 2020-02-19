From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|
Youth Climate Action Summit Grades 9 - 12 in San Jose
The Tech Student Board, a group of high schoolers organized to inspire Bay Area youth
to broaden their understanding of global issues, invites you to join the second
Youth Climate Action Summit in San Jose.
When: March 7, 2020 @ 9 AM - 5 PM
Where: The Tech Interactive, 201 S Market St, San Jose, CA 95113
RSVP: https://ticketing.thetech.org/83811/83812
The $10 admission includes breakfast, lunch, snacks and a t-shirt.
Engage your wits and imagination on improving our environment with:
• Keynotes from National Geographic Explorers
• Problem-solving alongside National Geographic Youth Leaders
• Globe-spanning experiences with HTC Vive VR
• Samples of the Bay’s most delicious and sustainable products and more!
Join us at The Tech Interactive in San Jose, California to share your passion with other
high-schoolers (grades 9 - 12) and learn more about the science and impact of climate change.
Our last YCAS sold out, so reserve your spot now!
Summit Schedule:
9:00 - 10:00 Registration, breakfast, voter pre-registration booths
10:00 - 10:45 Opening keynote speaker
11:00 - 12:30 Breakout sessions and workshops
12:30 - 1:15 Lunch
1:15 - 2:00 National Geographic explorer panels
2:15 - 3:00 Breakout sessions and workshops
3:15 - 4:00 Closing keynote speakers
TEACHERS: If you are an educator who would like to register a group of 10 students or more, please call (408) 294-8324, select option #3.
For more event information: https://www.techclimatesummit.org/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 19th, 2020 5:23 PM
