The Tech Student Board, a group of high schoolers organized to inspire Bay Area youth

to broaden their understanding of global issues, invites you to join the second

Youth Climate Action Summit in San Jose.



When: March 7, 2020 @ 9 AM - 5 PM



Where: The Tech Interactive, 201 S Market St, San Jose, CA 95113



RSVP:

The $10 admission includes breakfast, lunch, snacks and a t-shirt.



Engage your wits and imagination on improving our environment with:



• Keynotes from National Geographic Explorers

• Problem-solving alongside National Geographic Youth Leaders

• Globe-spanning experiences with HTC Vive VR

• Samples of the Bay’s most delicious and sustainable products and more!



Join us at The Tech Interactive in San Jose, California to share your passion with other

high-schoolers (grades 9 - 12) and learn more about the science and impact of climate change.



Our last YCAS sold out, so reserve your spot now!



Summit Schedule:



9:00 - 10:00 Registration, breakfast, voter pre-registration booths

10:00 - 10:45 Opening keynote speaker

11:00 - 12:30 Breakout sessions and workshops

12:30 - 1:15 Lunch

1:15 - 2:00 National Geographic explorer panels

2:15 - 3:00 Breakout sessions and workshops

3:15 - 4:00 Closing keynote speakers



