Pathways to Climate Smart Careers Fair for High School Students
Date Saturday March 07
Time 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Other
City of San José Environmental Services
Location Details
Fairmont Hotel San José, 170 South Market Street, San José , CA 95113
Pathways to Climate Smart Careers Fair for High School Students

A FREE career fair to empower Bay Area high school students to become the next generation of climate leaders

Date and Time: Sat, March 7, 2020 @ 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM PST

Location: Fairmont Hotel San José, 170 South Market Street, San José , CA 95113

The San José Environmental Services Department invites you to Pathways to Climate Smart Careers, an educational and workforce fair focused on environmental careers for high school students.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Fairmont San José. Pathways to Climate Smart Careers is presented in collaboration with The Tech Interactive's Youth Climate Action Summit, right across the street.

The career fair will feature and representatives from local community colleges and universities who can engage students in climate careers.

Additionally, a dynamic group of employers will discuss relevant career paths, internships and apprenticeships in a variety of climate change-related fields.

Confirmed exhibitors

--San José Clean Energy
--San José -Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility
--Zanker Recycling
--Silicon Valley Clean Energy,
--Rising Sun Center for Opportunity
--GRID Alternatives
--Bay Maples Wild California Gardens
--Our City Forest
--Green Ninja
--California Nativescapes
--Work2Future, VIDA
--Girls Who Code
--QS
--San Jose Conservation Corps,
Colleges:
--San Jose State University Meteorology and Climate Science
--San Jose Mineta Transportation Institute
--San Jose City College & Evergreen Valley College/Tesla START Program

The event is sponsored by: Climate Smart San José, San José Clean Energy, Zanker Recycling, Valley Water and Silicon Valley Clean Energy. Thank you to our generous sponsors!

If you have any questions about becoming a volunteer, ideas for exhibitors or sponsoring our event, please contact Amanda Cobb at (408) 794-7553 or amanda.cobb [at] sanjoseca.gov.

Interested in learning more about the City’s Climate Smart programs? Go to the Climate Smart website for more information.

How do I get to the Fairmont?

Public Transportation: Consider riding GREEN to this climate change event! Visit this website to find nearby bus, train, and light rail stops.

Please note: Registration on this Eventbrite page does not confirm a spot at the The Tech Interactive's Youth Climate Action Summit. Please visit their website in early 2020 for registration information.
sm_wind_energy.jpg
original image (2000x1268)
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pathways-to-c...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 19th, 2020 4:58 PM
