Wednesday Feb 19th, 2020 4:17 PM by Johanna Nikoletos

The Animal Liberation Conference brings together the most dedicated animal rights activists from around the world and empowers them to take bold, collective action to achieve revolutionary social and political change for animals. ALC 2020 will take place May 29th-June 2nd, 2020 with a training-intensive Leadership Academy taking place from May 26-28th prior to the Conference. This year's speakers include Paul Engler, co-author of 'This Is An Uprising', and talks will focus on how animal liberation is relevant in a climate emergency.

We are the flagship conference for grassroots activism, leading a global movement where ordinary people are taking a bold stand against injustice.



Meet like-minded people who want to change the world for animals, and learn how to get animal liberation into mainstream conversation. Be inspired while taking part in historic actions, and watch your personal transformation impact your community.



The Animal Liberation Conference is for everyone. No matter who you are, where you come from, or what you think our differences might be - this shared purpose is greater than any one of us individually.



Come experience what can happen when we rise up and fight for animal liberation together.



Animal liberation in one generation - join us in getting one step closer.