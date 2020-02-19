top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Animal Liberation
Animal Liberation Conference
by Johanna Nikoletos (johanna [at] dxe.io)
Wednesday Feb 19th, 2020 4:17 PM
The Animal Liberation Conference brings together the most dedicated animal rights activists from around the world and empowers them to take bold, collective action to achieve revolutionary social and political change for animals. ALC 2020 will take place May 29th-June 2nd, 2020 with a training-intensive Leadership Academy taking place from May 26-28th prior to the Conference. This year's speakers include Paul Engler, co-author of 'This Is An Uprising', and talks will focus on how animal liberation is relevant in a climate emergency.
We are the flagship conference for grassroots activism, leading a global movement where ordinary people are taking a bold stand against injustice.

Meet like-minded people who want to change the world for animals, and learn how to get animal liberation into mainstream conversation. Be inspired while taking part in historic actions, and watch your personal transformation impact your community.

The Animal Liberation Conference is for everyone. No matter who you are, where you come from, or what you think our differences might be - this shared purpose is greater than any one of us individually.

Come experience what can happen when we rise up and fight for animal liberation together.

Animal liberation in one generation - join us in getting one step closer.
http://liberationconference.com
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 586.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code