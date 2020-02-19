



Join us to learn about the effort to save the area traditionally known as Juristac, the ancient Amah Mutsun ceremonial site located south of Gilroy. A proposed open-pit sand and gravel mine threatens to level sacred hills and rip 40 million tons of materials from pits covering 317 acres.



Protect HUMAN RIGHTS: A major pilgrimage site, the ancestors of the Amah Mutsun lived, died, and left a physical legacy at Juristac over thousands of years. When earth is moved, no amount of legally-required mitigation can ensure the preservation of cultural resources. And, in Amah Mutsun tradition, there will be no way to repair the spiritual damage done to this sacred site--a site which should be treated with the same respect accorded to other important pilgrimage sites around the world.



Protect NATURE: Juristac is home to endangered and threatened species, providing unique ecological niches. It is an important wildlife corridor, connecting the unique habitats of the Santa Cruz, Gabilan, and Diablo mountain rages. It occupies the extremely sensitive watershed of the Pajaro River. And its water-table is prone to saltwater intrusion.



Thousands of other Indigenous cultural sites in Santa Clara County have already been destroyed by urban sprawl, extractive industry, and agriculture.



Indeed, over a century of OIL production, including hydraulic-injection applications, along with other extractive activities and road building, have already effected the perimeters of the proposed quarry site. Just another reason why the land threatened by this mine is so unique.



Come to learn; come to connect. If you choose to help, it's as simple as spreading the word, gathering a few signatures, or writing your County Supervisor. You CAN make a difference!



If interested in learning more about this issue, please contact us at: indigenoussolidarity (at) protonmail.com



More detailed information on this issue can be found at: Newspaper headlines have described this as a 'Standing Rock Moment' for the South Bay. In both cases, sacred sites and burial grounds were threatened by extractive industries. In both cases, unique ecological concerns stand jointly with issues of human rights.Join us to learn about the effort to save the area traditionally known as Juristac, the ancient Amah Mutsun ceremonial site located south of Gilroy. A proposed open-pit sand and gravel mine threatens to level sacred hills and rip 40 million tons of materials from pits covering 317 acres.Protect HUMAN RIGHTS: A major pilgrimage site, the ancestors of the Amah Mutsun lived, died, and left a physical legacy at Juristac over thousands of years. When earth is moved, no amount of legally-required mitigation can ensure the preservation of cultural resources. And, in Amah Mutsun tradition, there will be no way to repair the spiritual damage done to this sacred site--a site which should be treated with the same respect accorded to other important pilgrimage sites around the world.Protect NATURE: Juristac is home to endangered and threatened species, providing unique ecological niches. It is an important wildlife corridor, connecting the unique habitats of the Santa Cruz, Gabilan, and Diablo mountain rages. It occupies the extremely sensitive watershed of the Pajaro River. And its water-table is prone to saltwater intrusion.Thousands of other Indigenous cultural sites in Santa Clara County have already been destroyed by urban sprawl, extractive industry, and agriculture.Indeed, over a century of OIL production, including hydraulic-injection applications, along with other extractive activities and road building, have already effected the perimeters of the proposed quarry site. Just another reason why the land threatened by this mine is so unique.Come to learn; come to connect. If you choose to help, it's as simple as spreading the word, gathering a few signatures, or writing your County Supervisor. You CAN make a difference!If interested in learning more about this issue, please contact us at: indigenoussolidarity (at) protonmail.comMore detailed information on this issue can be found at: http://www.protectjuristac.org , where you can also sign an online petition. Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 19th, 2020 3:10 PM