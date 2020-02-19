top
Less Traffic, Better Places: How Do We Get There?
Date Wednesday March 11
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCity of Sunnyvale
Location Details
Sunnyvale Council Chambers, 456 W. Olive Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94086
How can we reduce traffic congestion, mitigate climate change, improve public health, and increase housing affordability all at once? Join Patrick Siegman as he explains how shifting away from a car-centric society can improve the environment, local economies, equity and more. He’ll discuss how a shift in Silicon Valley’s existing parking policies can boost local economies, increase housing affordability, help low-income families, and decrease harmful pollution.
For more event information: http://www.betterplaces.eventbrite.com

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 19th, 2020 1:11 PM
