From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 3/11/2020
|Less Traffic, Better Places: How Do We Get There?
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday March 11
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|City of Sunnyvale
|Location Details
|Sunnyvale Council Chambers, 456 W. Olive Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94086
|
How can we reduce traffic congestion, mitigate climate change, improve public health, and increase housing affordability all at once? Join Patrick Siegman as he explains how shifting away from a car-centric society can improve the environment, local economies, equity and more. He’ll discuss how a shift in Silicon Valley’s existing parking policies can boost local economies, increase housing affordability, help low-income families, and decrease harmful pollution.
For more event information: http://www.betterplaces.eventbrite.com
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 19th, 2020 1:11 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network