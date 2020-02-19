How can we reduce traffic congestion, mitigate climate change, improve public health, and increase housing affordability all at once? Join Patrick Siegman as he explains how shifting away from a car-centric society can improve the environment, local economies, equity and more. He’ll discuss how a shift in Silicon Valley’s existing parking policies can boost local economies, increase housing affordability, help low-income families, and decrease harmful pollution.



Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 19th, 2020 1:11 PM