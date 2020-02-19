top
Central Valley
Central Valley
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Central Valley | Womyn
View other events for the week of 3/ 6/2020
2020 International Women's Day Kick Off and Symposium (Sacramento)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday March 06
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorUC Davis Health: Office for Equity, Diversity
Location Details
Betty Irene Moore Hall - UC Davis Health, Room 1000 & 1st Floor Commons, 2570 48th Street, Sacramento, CA 95817
2020 International Women's Day Kick Off and Symposium in Sacramento

Date And Time: Fri, Mar 6, 2020, 12:00 PM – Sat, Mar 7, 2020, 12:00 PM (2 days)

Location: Betty Irene Moore Hall - UC Davis Health, Room 1000 and 1st Floor Commons
2570 48th Street, Sacramento, CA 95817

2020 International Women's Day, (March 8), is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

International Women's Day (IWD) has occurred for well over a century, with the first​ ​IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. Prior to this the​ Socialist Party of America, United Kingdom's Suffragists and Suffragettes, and further groups campaigned for women's equality.

Join the UC Davis Health, Office for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion as they host an International Women's Day gathering to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and men who've made significant contributions to women's health.
sm_sacramento_women.jpg
original image (720x554)
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-internat...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 19th, 2020 11:27 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 586.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code