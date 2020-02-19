2020 International Women's Day Kick Off and Symposium in Sacramento



Date And Time: Fri, Mar 6, 2020, 12:00 PM – Sat, Mar 7, 2020, 12:00 PM (2 days)



Location: Betty Irene Moore Hall - UC Davis Health, Room 1000 and 1st Floor Commons

2570 48th Street, Sacramento, CA 95817



2020 International Women's Day, (March 8), is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.



International Women's Day (IWD) has occurred for well over a century, with the first​ ​IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. Prior to this the​ Socialist Party of America, United Kingdom's Suffragists and Suffragettes, and further groups campaigned for women's equality.



Join the UC Davis Health, Office for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion as they host an International Women's Day gathering to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and men who've made significant contributions to women's health.

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 19th, 2020 11:27 AM