San Francisco
SF Public Defender Black History Month Reception
Date Thursday February 27
Time 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author Racial Justice Committee of SF Pub. Def.
Location Details
Brava Theater Center, 2781 24th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Black History Month Reception and Mano Raju’s Community Inauguration

We invite the community to join us – The Racial Justice Committee of the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office – for a reception and program to celebrate the history and achievements of the Black Community and reaffirm our commitment to racial justice in San Francisco.

This year, our newly elected Public Defender, Mano Raju, will take his oath to the community, especially to those communities which have been most impacted by gentrification, police violence, systemic racism, and mass incarceration.

It will be a night of inspirational performances and a re-dedication of our collective promise to fight for the rights of all San Franciscans!
__________________________________________________________

Date and Time: Thursday, February 27, 2020 @ 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Location: Brava Theater Center, 2781 24th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

Cost: FREE

Host: Racial Justice Committee of the SF Public Defender’s Office

RSVP at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sf-public-defender-black-history-month-reception-mano-rajus-inauguration-tickets-94484466583
__________________________________________________________

Getting to the Event

We do recommend taking public transportation or a rideshare as parking in the neighborhood can be limited.

BART

Take BART to the 24th Street Station
Exit the station and walk eight blocks east on 24th Street (or hop on the inbound #48 Quintara at the BART Plaza)
Arrive at 2781 24th Street at York Street
Seven minute walk from BART

MUNI

Bus lines 27 Bryant, 12 Folsom, 67 Bernal, and 9 San Bruno all pass within 1-2 blocks of the theater. The 48 Quintara runs right in front of the theater.

Check 511.org for other public transport options.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/brava/blac...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 18th, 2020 7:03 PM
