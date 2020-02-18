



We invite the community to join us – The Racial Justice Committee of the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office – for a reception and program to celebrate the history and achievements of the Black Community and reaffirm our commitment to racial justice in San Francisco.



This year, our newly elected Public Defender, Mano Raju, will take his oath to the community, especially to those communities which have been most impacted by gentrification, police violence, systemic racism, and mass incarceration.



It will be a night of inspirational performances and a re-dedication of our collective promise to fight for the rights of all San Franciscans!

__________________________________________________________



Date and Time: Thursday, February 27, 2020 @ 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM



Location: Brava Theater Center, 2781 24th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110



Cost: FREE



Host: Racial Justice Committee of the SF Public Defender’s Office



RSVP at Eventbrite:

__________________________________________________________



Getting to the Event



We do recommend taking public transportation or a rideshare as parking in the neighborhood can be limited.



BART



Take BART to the 24th Street Station

Exit the station and walk eight blocks east on 24th Street (or hop on the inbound #48 Quintara at the BART Plaza)

Arrive at 2781 24th Street at York Street

Seven minute walk from BART



MUNI



Bus lines 27 Bryant, 12 Folsom, 67 Bernal, and 9 San Bruno all pass within 1-2 blocks of the theater. The 48 Quintara runs right in front of the theater.



