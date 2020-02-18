From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco | Racial Justice
|Thursday February 27
|5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Party/Street Party
|Racial Justice Committee of SF Pub. Def.
Brava Theater Center, 2781 24th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Black History Month Reception and Mano Raju’s Community Inauguration
We invite the community to join us – The Racial Justice Committee of the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office – for a reception and program to celebrate the history and achievements of the Black Community and reaffirm our commitment to racial justice in San Francisco.
This year, our newly elected Public Defender, Mano Raju, will take his oath to the community, especially to those communities which have been most impacted by gentrification, police violence, systemic racism, and mass incarceration.
It will be a night of inspirational performances and a re-dedication of our collective promise to fight for the rights of all San Franciscans!
Date and Time: Thursday, February 27, 2020 @ 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Location: Brava Theater Center, 2781 24th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Cost: FREE
Host: Racial Justice Committee of the SF Public Defender’s Office
RSVP at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sf-public-defender-black-history-month-reception-mano-rajus-inauguration-tickets-94484466583
Getting to the Event
We do recommend taking public transportation or a rideshare as parking in the neighborhood can be limited.
BART
Take BART to the 24th Street Station
Exit the station and walk eight blocks east on 24th Street (or hop on the inbound #48 Quintara at the BART Plaza)
Arrive at 2781 24th Street at York Street
Seven minute walk from BART
MUNI
Bus lines 27 Bryant, 12 Folsom, 67 Bernal, and 9 San Bruno all pass within 1-2 blocks of the theater. The 48 Quintara runs right in front of the theater.
Check 511.org for other public transport options.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/brava/blac...
