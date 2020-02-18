From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|RIDING THE RAILS BILLJUNE 6:BILL DANIEL’s MOSTLY TRUE + THIS TRAIN I RIDE +
|Date
|Saturday June 06
|Time
|8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Craig Baldwin
|Location Details
|992 Valencia Street San Francisco CA,94110
|
AND here’s an extra Saturday show on our calendar to especially accommodate the cross-country ricochets of punk chronicler Bill (Bozo Texino) Daniel, trucking through NorCal on his way to a Hobo Museum opening in Dunsmuir! In addition to a pop-up show of Mission School photos on our gallery walls, Bill empties out a knap-sack of San Fran shorts he’s calling “Vocational Vernacular’, including his S8 SF bike-messenger diary, his VHS-shot documentation of 80s performance-art in ATA’s basement, and the new Issue #3 of his much-loved railroad-lore zine Mostly True. ALSO in the house is the radically generous genius of our own Ivy Jeanne McClelland, introducing the area debut of Arno Bitschy’s This Train I Ride! In fact, Ivy happens to be one of the two women featured in the 77-min.doc, which follows their quests for freedom and identity, as gutsy outliers of a corrupt capitalist society that has lost its sense of authentic experience. Frito pies!*$9.99
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 18th, 2020 6:43 PM
