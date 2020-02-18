top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
View other events for the week of 6/ 6/2020
RIDING THE RAILS BILLJUNE 6:BILL DANIEL’s MOSTLY TRUE + THIS TRAIN I RIDE +
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 06
Time 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorCraig Baldwin
Location Details
992 Valencia Street San Francisco CA,94110
AND here’s an extra Saturday show on our calendar to especially accommodate the cross-country ricochets of punk chronicler Bill (Bozo Texino) Daniel, trucking through NorCal on his way to a Hobo Museum opening in Dunsmuir! In addition to a pop-up show of Mission School photos on our gallery walls, Bill empties out a knap-sack of San Fran shorts he’s calling “Vocational Vernacular’, including his S8 SF bike-messenger diary, his VHS-shot documentation of 80s performance-art in ATA’s basement, and the new Issue #3 of his much-loved railroad-lore zine Mostly True. ALSO in the house is the radically generous genius of our own Ivy Jeanne McClelland, introducing the area debut of Arno Bitschy’s This Train I Ride! In fact, Ivy happens to be one of the two women featured in the 77-min.doc, which follows their quests for freedom and identity, as gutsy outliers of a corrupt capitalist society that has lost its sense of authentic experience. Frito pies!*$9.99
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 18th, 2020 6:43 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 586.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code