San Francisco
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
View other events for the week of 5/23/2020
ARCHIVE FEVER2 BRECKEMAY 23: MARK BRECKE’s LOST REEL + RICK PRELINGER + SYLVIA SCHEDELBAUE
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday May 23
Time 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorCraig Baldwin
Location Details
992 Valencia Street San Francisco CA,94110
Hometown hero Mark Brecke headlines anOther iteration of our film-librarian luv-fest, a benefit for his enormously ambitious planet-spanning quest, Somalia in the Picture. He shares the back-story of that country’s “founding father”, and the tragically lost international epic that narrates that history, before screening enticing teasers and W-i-P passages. ALSO: Cheyenne Bearfoot (Chiricahua Apache) personally introduces her re-tracked “correction” of Coronet’s 1945 The Apache Indian, and Rick Prelinger, in Hazardous Materials, yet again initiates an overdue archival-research discussion: How to properly frame/exhibit “difficult”/transgressive source materials? Berlin-based Sylvia Schedelbauer’s rarely seen Memories is a chilling Farocki-esque essay on her grandfather’s final WWII trajectory to German casualty at Stalingrad, borne from a box of family snapshots found in a closet. PLUS reports on other lost-and-found film archives--Afghani, Palestinian, and Ian Soroka's Slovenian.*$8-20
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 18th, 2020 6:41 PM
Add Your Comments
