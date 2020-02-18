Comes now an extensive overview of global rumblings, as seen by the stars of contemporary non-fiction! Chip Lord is here in the flesh to premiere Venice Underwater, on the planetary embarrassment of the flooded Italian site. From Spokane, Matt McCormick sends in his Deepest Hole, on the Cold War conflict to dig the biggest. UK internationalist Ben Rivers affords to us the West Coast debut of A Distant Episode, his exquisitely giddy meta-cinematic take on a Moroccan movie shoot. Oaxaca-based Charles Fairbanks maps out cultural reverberations of his Mexican Volcán, while the Swiss women’s collective U5 also center their Double Bind on volcanoes, and bottom-up agriculture in Indonesia. PLUS a pair of world premieres, from Turkey (in person, Merve Çaşkurlu’s Happy Fishbowl, on Istanbul gentrification), and Chile (Anto Astudillo’s Golpes, their hi-con perspective on the architecture of Power in 2020).*$9 Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 18th, 2020 6:38 PM