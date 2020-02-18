Up from SoCal, Ms. Ryan Worsley is an unstoppable artist who caught up to a Bay Area band that was as equally unstoppable, until three deaths in the esteemed ensemble called for their current reconfiguration (new member Jon “Wobbly” Leidecker presente!). Her short feature is an attentive tribute to those canny audio-collagists who not only recorded, performed, and pranked for over 40 years, but whose weekly KPFA radio show, masterfully mixed by sorely missed Don Joyce, practically invented a new genre of live sound art. On the heels of one Negativland album and just weeks before the next, her doc is a long overdue report, a quarter-century after our last cine-visit, Sonic Outlaws. Clips from that Baldwin cult-jam-boree, as well as three new music-video collaborations, constitute the evening’s opening set. The Devo installment of Worsley’s Shit Happens vid series gives us even more poop!*$8 Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 18th, 2020 6:34 PM