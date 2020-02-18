From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Black History Month Celebration in Redwood City
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 @ 6 - 9 p.m
WHERE: Veterans Memorial Senior Center, 1455 Madison Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061
Join us for a cultural experience with Diamano Coura West African Dance Company's powerful performances, the Smithsonian Traveling Poster Exhibit: City of Hope, and Peopleologie's hands-on West-African Artifact Exhibit.
In addition, community organizations will be sharing information about college, housing, internships, job opportunities and more! Plus, local food trucks will also be onsite.
