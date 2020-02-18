top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Peninsula | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 2/21/2020
Black History Month Celebration in Redwood City
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday February 21
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorRedwood City Parks & Rec; RWC Libraries Dept
Location Details
Veterans Memorial Senior Center, 1455 Madison Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061
Black History Month Celebration in Redwood City

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 @ 6 - 9 p.m

WHERE: Veterans Memorial Senior Center, 1455 Madison Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061

Join us for a cultural experience with Diamano Coura West African Dance Company's powerful performances, the Smithsonian Traveling Poster Exhibit: City of Hope, and Peopleologie's hands-on West-African Artifact Exhibit.

In addition, community organizations will be sharing information about college, housing, internships, job opportunities and more! Plus, local food trucks will also be onsite.
redwood_city.jpg
For more event information: https://redtri.com/events/san-francisco/bl...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 18th, 2020 6:34 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 586.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code