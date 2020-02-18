Focus on Locus! The Bay Area itself is the protagonist of the first of four Psycho-Geography shows this season, with this SF showcase serving as a benefit for the in-progress book Avant to Live!. Incite editor Brett Kashmere unveils Craig Baldwin’s long-lost S8 downtown-street project, Stolen Movie, before Baldwin double-projects John Corser’s Crosstown Traffic (on Mission Street). Anthony Buchanan personally introduces his own S8 homage to Streetopia’s mid-Market interventions, Ben Wood updates us on proposals to save Arnautoff’s GWHS murals, and Daniel Johnson unfurls fascinating field footage of the endangered California Condor, at Pinnacles Peaks, just southeast of us. Ex-Mish masters Sam (Weather Underground) Green and Christian Bruno send in their Pie Fight ’69, to share the screen with the Bullitt production short, of course. Free postcards!*$8-20

