From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 2/27/2020
|Black History Month: A Celebration of African Heritage (Oakland)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday February 27
|Time
|4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|East Oakland Youth Development Center
|Location Details
|East Oakland Youth Development Center, 8200 International Blvd, Oakland, California 94621
|
Black History Month: A Celebration of African Heritage at EOYDC
Date And Time: Thu, February 27, 2020 @ 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: East Oakland Youth Development Center, 8200 International Blvd, Oakland, California 94621
Cost: FREE
Please join us at the East Oakland Youth Development Center for this free community event celebrating African Heritage this Black History Month. Featuring performances and presentations by EOYDC Youth and special guests:
Lyric Performing Arts Academy
Greg Hodge, Community Leader
Melissa Jones, Poet & Author
Jermaine Hughes, Woke Not Broke
Clint Collins, Performing Artist
Professor Jason Seals, Educator & Activist
RichBent, Performing Artist
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-history...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 18th, 2020 6:19 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network