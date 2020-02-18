top
Black History Month: A Celebration of African Heritage (Oakland)
Date Thursday February 27
Time 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorEast Oakland Youth Development Center
Location Details
East Oakland Youth Development Center, 8200 International Blvd, Oakland, California 94621
Black History Month: A Celebration of African Heritage at EOYDC

Date And Time: Thu, February 27, 2020 @ 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: East Oakland Youth Development Center, 8200 International Blvd, Oakland, California 94621

Cost: FREE

Please join us at the East Oakland Youth Development Center for this free community event celebrating African Heritage this Black History Month. Featuring performances and presentations by EOYDC Youth and special guests:

Lyric Performing Arts Academy

Greg Hodge, Community Leader

Melissa Jones, Poet & Author

Jermaine Hughes, Woke Not Broke

Clint Collins, Performing Artist

Professor Jason Seals, Educator & Activist

RichBent, Performing Artist
oakland_black_hist.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-history...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 18th, 2020 6:19 PM
