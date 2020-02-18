Black History Month: A Celebration of African Heritage at EOYDC



Date And Time: Thu, February 27, 2020 @ 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM



Location: East Oakland Youth Development Center, 8200 International Blvd, Oakland, California 94621



Cost: FREE



Please join us at the East Oakland Youth Development Center for this free community event celebrating African Heritage this Black History Month. Featuring performances and presentations by EOYDC Youth and special guests:



Lyric Performing Arts Academy



Greg Hodge, Community Leader



Melissa Jones, Poet & Author



Jermaine Hughes, Woke Not Broke



Clint Collins, Performing Artist



Professor Jason Seals, Educator & Activist



RichBent, Performing Artist

