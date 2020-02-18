Disability Organizations Join Forces to Increase Census Participation Throughout CA by Diverse Disability Media

Tuesday Feb 18th, 2020 5:10 PM

The California Foundation for Independent Living Centers (CFILC) and the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (DREDF) are acting as Statewide Community-Based Organization Outreach Partners in coordination with the California Census Office to increase participation among disabled Californians and older adults in the upcoming 2020 census which takes place April 1.