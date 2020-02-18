Come join us as we celebrate International Women's Day hosted by the United Nations Association of Santa Cruz County. This year's celebration will continue our tradition of offering a variety of soups and breads donated by local restaurateurs. A donation of $7 (sliding scale) is requested. The event is free and open to the public.



This year's celebration will be highlighted by the presentation of the First Annual Woman of Courage Award to a local woman who has demonstrated remarkable courage in the fight for human rights for all. The award is in Honor of Pat Arnold, long-term President of the UNA-SC who passed away on March 2, 2018.



Awards for the Santa Cruz 2020 Woman Champion of Peace and 2020 Activist of the Year will also be made.



Please help us celebrate these remarkable women's contribution to peace and human rights for all. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1445638633...

