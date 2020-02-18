top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn
View other events for the week of 3/ 7/2020
HerFest
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday March 07
Time 3:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorWomens Day
Location Details
El Rio
3158 Mission St (@ Cesar Chavez), San Francisco, CA 94110. (415) 282-3325


San Francisco kicks off Women's Day at HerFest, with ritual, art and music. Musical performances by Ace of Cups, VooDoo Cabaret, Pamela Parker, Rebirth Canal and Polly Wood. Come early for the interactive HerBeats rhythm class by Jenny Jupiter. Create marble art with Rainbow on a Mission. Celebrate the sacred feminine with Celestine. Dance until midnight with the Velvet Flower Kpop Disco Party. See the schedule online at: Herfest.com
sm_herfest.jpeg
original image (720x1104)
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/herfest-inter...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 18th, 2020 4:14 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 586.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code