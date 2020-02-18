San Francisco kicks off Women's Day at HerFest, with ritual, art and music. Musical performances by Ace of Cups, VooDoo Cabaret, Pamela Parker, Rebirth Canal and Polly Wood. Come early for the interactive HerBeats rhythm class by Jenny Jupiter. Create marble art with Rainbow on a Mission. Celebrate the sacred feminine with Celestine. Dance until midnight with the Velvet Flower Kpop Disco Party. See the schedule online at: Herfest.com

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 18th, 2020 4:14 PM