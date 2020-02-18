From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | WomynView other events for the week of 3/ 7/2020
|HerFest
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday March 07
|Time
|3:00 PM - 12:00 AM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Womens Day
|Location Details
|
El Rio
3158 Mission St (@ Cesar Chavez), San Francisco, CA 94110. (415) 282-3325
|
San Francisco kicks off Women's Day at HerFest, with ritual, art and music. Musical performances by Ace of Cups, VooDoo Cabaret, Pamela Parker, Rebirth Canal and Polly Wood. Come early for the interactive HerBeats rhythm class by Jenny Jupiter. Create marble art with Rainbow on a Mission. Celebrate the sacred feminine with Celestine. Dance until midnight with the Velvet Flower Kpop Disco Party. See the schedule online at: Herfest.com
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/herfest-inter...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 18th, 2020 4:14 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network