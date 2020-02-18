top
Monterey Bay Central Labor Council AFL-CIO Opposes the Recall
by Santa Cruz News Network
Tuesday Feb 18th, 2020 2:45 PM
One of the Monterey Bay area's largest labor organizations, Monterey Bay Central Labor Council AFL-CIO, opposes the recall of Progressive Santa Cruz City Councilmembers Drew Glover and Chris Krohn. The Monterey Bay Central Labor Council (MBCLC) is the local body of the American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), representing more than 39,000 union members and their families from the Monterey Bay Area. The organization recommends voting "No" on the recall of the Santa Cruz City Councilmembers, and to choose Tim Fitzmaurice and Katherine Beiers as replacement candidates in case the recalls do occur.
About the Monterey Bay Central Labor Council:

We are one of nearly 500 local labor councils across the United States. We are democratically elected bodies dedicated to represent the interests of working people in our local, state and national level. We mobilize our members and community partners to advocate for social and economic justice and we strive daily to vanquish oppression and make our communities better for all people—regardless of race, color, gender, religion, age, sexual orientation, or ethnic or national origin.

The Monterey Bay Central Labor Council (MBCLC) is the local body of the American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO). We are a membership organization serving as a coalition of the Labor Community in Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties. Over 80 unions are affiliated with the MBCLC, representing more than 39,000 union members and their families. The MBCLC believes there is strength in unity.

The mission of the MBCLC is to improve the lives of workers, their families, and our community – to bring economic justice to the workplace and social justice to the nation. We accomplish this mission by working to build worker power through work on political education and action, economic development in our area, union organizing, a community service and training program, and educational programs for the community.

§MBCLC March 2020 Election Endorsements
by Santa Cruz News Network Tuesday Feb 18th, 2020 2:45 PM
march_2020_election_endorsements2.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (198.4KB)
