Jurors: Kevin B. Chen, Eleanor Harwood & Marie Martraire

2nd Sat Reception: Saturday, March 14, 2020 - 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Exhibition Dates: Feb 20, 2020 to Mar 21, 2020



Root Division showcases the work of current MFA candidates in the Bay Area through a biennial exhibition and archive project called MFA Now. For 2020, we are choosing to highlight the many talented and successful artists who have opted out of the degree route, in a counterpoint juried exhibition called MFA Never. This second iteration of MFA Never features 21 Bay Area artists working in varied mediums. Similar to MFA Now, MFA Never will include a catalog publication and an exhibition juried by Kevin B. Chen, Eleanor Harwood, & Marie Martraire.



The MFA Never 2020 catalog is an inclusionary publication of the over 120 artists who submitted work to this year's MFA Never open call. The book includes a full page dedicated to each contributing artist and a compilation of essays by Root Division staff, and the panel of exhibition jurors, serving to unpack some of the issues surrounding decisions to not pursue higher education, navigate the contemporary moment in Bay Area outside of the MFA Programs, and find connections between the exhibiting artists.



The MFA Never exhibition features:

Peter Adamyan

Stephanie Aderholt

Jayasri Alhamdaputri

Nicole Anderson

Marie Bergstedt

Melissa Bolger

Sarah Borusso

Cameron Clack

Spencer Davie

Richard Dweck

Hunter Franks*

Stanley Goldstein

Sarah HaBa

Clint Imboden

Pablo Manga

Lena Martinez-Miller

Christine Meuris

Anastasia Schipani

Afatasi The Artist

Margaret Timbrell**

Bret Woodard



*Current Studio Artist

** Alumni Studio Artist

