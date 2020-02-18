From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|MFA Never 2020: Opening Reception
|Saturday March 14
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Other
|Root Division
|Root Division, 1131 Mission Street, San Francisco, 94103
Jurors: Kevin B. Chen, Eleanor Harwood & Marie Martraire
2nd Sat Reception: Saturday, March 14, 2020 - 7:00pm to 9:00pm
Exhibition Dates: Feb 20, 2020 to Mar 21, 2020
Root Division showcases the work of current MFA candidates in the Bay Area through a biennial exhibition and archive project called MFA Now. For 2020, we are choosing to highlight the many talented and successful artists who have opted out of the degree route, in a counterpoint juried exhibition called MFA Never. This second iteration of MFA Never features 21 Bay Area artists working in varied mediums. Similar to MFA Now, MFA Never will include a catalog publication and an exhibition juried by Kevin B. Chen, Eleanor Harwood, & Marie Martraire.
The MFA Never 2020 catalog is an inclusionary publication of the over 120 artists who submitted work to this year's MFA Never open call. The book includes a full page dedicated to each contributing artist and a compilation of essays by Root Division staff, and the panel of exhibition jurors, serving to unpack some of the issues surrounding decisions to not pursue higher education, navigate the contemporary moment in Bay Area outside of the MFA Programs, and find connections between the exhibiting artists.
The MFA Never exhibition features:
Peter Adamyan
Stephanie Aderholt
Jayasri Alhamdaputri
Nicole Anderson
Marie Bergstedt
Melissa Bolger
Sarah Borusso
Cameron Clack
Spencer Davie
Richard Dweck
Hunter Franks*
Stanley Goldstein
Sarah HaBa
Clint Imboden
Pablo Manga
Lena Martinez-Miller
Christine Meuris
Anastasia Schipani
Afatasi The Artist
Margaret Timbrell**
Bret Woodard
*Current Studio Artist
** Alumni Studio Artist
For more event information: https://rootdivision.org/exhibition-rd-gal...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 18th, 2020 1:46 PM
