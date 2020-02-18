In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America!



We can and must drive this fascist regime from power – through mass, determined, nonviolent protest that does not stop until Trump and Pence are GONE. This will be the topic of Sunday's important mass meeting.



Since the sham Senate trial and acquittal of Trump on impeachment charges, the regime has been on a tear - of revenge - while its fascist program goes full speed ahead - including on building its border wall and demonizing and brutalizing of immigrants and people of color, purging all who dare to raise a critical word of the regime from the power structure, and much more. The acquittal - and the way it was rammed through - with no witnesses, no documents - was a big setback for the people, but it was not and is not the end of the struggle to remove this regime from power – and in fact further clarifies that the only real path lies through mass, sustained, nonviolent protest in the streets. But how do we bring forward that mass struggle?



This is just one of the big questions we will be discussing at this mass meeting on February 23, along with raising the funds necessary to sustain this national movement. We will be watching a taped webcast from the national editorial board of Refuse Fascism, followed by a discussion hosted by the local chapter of Refuse Fascism. These meetings will be happening around the country on that day.



We are at a critical juncture. Join us. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2604338829...

