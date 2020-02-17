top
Working Class Voices At Sanders Rally In Richmond: Workers Fed Up with 1% & Corruption
by Pacifica
Monday Feb 17th, 2020 10:08 PM
Workers, unionists and youth spoke out at the Bernie Sanders rally in Richmond, California on 2/17/20.
sm_img_0208.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Workers, trade unionists and youth attended the Richmond, California rally to support Bernie Sanders.

Over 9,000attended the rally on Washington's Birthday on 2/17/20 and they talked about the issues that brought them to the rally and support for Sanders. Many were outside the hall because it was already full.

Many want a living wage, an end to the attack on immigrants, national healthcare and support for public education.

They are also angry about the attacks on immigrants and what that has meant to their families and lives.

The nurses union CNA NNU also had a speaker at the rally who discussed the issues in the Sanders campaign including the need for national healthcare.

The interviews were done by Pacifica Labor Correspondent Steve Zeltzer

Danny Glover & Bernie Sanders In Richmond Call For Working Class Power In Elections Against The 1%.
https://youtu.be/_wOh-D8FpGA

Bernie Sanders Calls For "Workers Government" In SF At CA Demo Convention Latino Caucus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKm-qM87anI

National Nurses United NNU Endorsement Meeting With Bernie Sanders-Questions and Answers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeAIKTfKEOA

Sanders Supporters Protest and Speak Out At 2016 CA Democratic Party Convention
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ne8-_J6Vlc

Bernie Sanders Welcomed By SF Union Leaders In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/user/laborvideo/search?view_as=subscriber&query=bernie+sanders

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Pacifica.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/twhx7UqRCAU
sm_img_0176.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A Unite Here Local 2850 member spoke about why he was at rally and also the issue of Medicare for all.
https://youtu.be/twhx7UqRCAU
sm_img_0177.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Working class and immigrant youth joined the mass rally.
https://youtu.be/twhx7UqRCAU
