From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Working Class Voices At Sanders Rally In Richmond: Workers Fed Up with 1% & Corruption
Workers, unionists and youth spoke out at the Bernie Sanders rally in Richmond, California on 2/17/20.
Workers, trade unionists and youth attended the Richmond, California rally to support Bernie Sanders.
Over 9,000attended the rally on Washington's Birthday on 2/17/20 and they talked about the issues that brought them to the rally and support for Sanders. Many were outside the hall because it was already full.
Many want a living wage, an end to the attack on immigrants, national healthcare and support for public education.
They are also angry about the attacks on immigrants and what that has meant to their families and lives.
The nurses union CNA NNU also had a speaker at the rally who discussed the issues in the Sanders campaign including the need for national healthcare.
The interviews were done by Pacifica Labor Correspondent Steve Zeltzer
Additional media:
Danny Glover & Bernie Sanders In Richmond Call For Working Class Power In Elections Against The 1%.
https://youtu.be/_wOh-D8FpGA
Bernie Sanders Calls For "Workers Government" In SF At CA Demo Convention Latino Caucus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKm-qM87anI
National Nurses United NNU Endorsement Meeting With Bernie Sanders-Questions and Answers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeAIKTfKEOA
Sanders Supporters Protest and Speak Out At 2016 CA Democratic Party Convention
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ne8-_J6Vlc
Bernie Sanders Welcomed By SF Union Leaders In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/user/laborvideo/search?view_as=subscriber&query=bernie+sanders
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Pacifica.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Over 9,000attended the rally on Washington's Birthday on 2/17/20 and they talked about the issues that brought them to the rally and support for Sanders. Many were outside the hall because it was already full.
Many want a living wage, an end to the attack on immigrants, national healthcare and support for public education.
They are also angry about the attacks on immigrants and what that has meant to their families and lives.
The nurses union CNA NNU also had a speaker at the rally who discussed the issues in the Sanders campaign including the need for national healthcare.
The interviews were done by Pacifica Labor Correspondent Steve Zeltzer
Additional media:
Danny Glover & Bernie Sanders In Richmond Call For Working Class Power In Elections Against The 1%.
https://youtu.be/_wOh-D8FpGA
Bernie Sanders Calls For "Workers Government" In SF At CA Demo Convention Latino Caucus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKm-qM87anI
National Nurses United NNU Endorsement Meeting With Bernie Sanders-Questions and Answers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeAIKTfKEOA
Sanders Supporters Protest and Speak Out At 2016 CA Democratic Party Convention
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ne8-_J6Vlc
Bernie Sanders Welcomed By SF Union Leaders In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/user/laborvideo/search?view_as=subscriber&query=bernie+sanders
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Pacifica.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Unite Here Local 2850 Member At Rally
A Unite Here Local 2850 member spoke about why he was at rally and also the issue of Medicare for all.
Working class and immigrant youth joined the mass rally.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network