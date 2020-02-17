Workers, unionists and youth spoke out at the Bernie Sanders rally in Richmond, California on 2/17/20.

Workers, trade unionists and youth attended the Richmond, California rally to support Bernie Sanders.Over 9,000attended the rally on Washington's Birthday on 2/17/20 and they talked about the issues that brought them to the rally and support for Sanders. Many were outside the hall because it was already full.Many want a living wage, an end to the attack on immigrants, national healthcare and support for public education.They are also angry about the attacks on immigrants and what that has meant to their families and lives.The nurses union CNA NNU also had a speaker at the rally who discussed the issues in the Sanders campaign including the need for national healthcare.The interviews were done by Pacifica Labor Correspondent Steve ZeltzerAdditional media:Danny Glover & Bernie Sanders In Richmond Call For Working Class Power In Elections Against The 1%.Bernie Sanders Calls For "Workers Government" In SF At CA Demo Convention Latino CaucusNational Nurses United NNU Endorsement Meeting With Bernie Sanders-Questions and AnswersSanders Supporters Protest and Speak Out At 2016 CA Democratic Party ConventionBernie Sanders Welcomed By SF Union Leaders In San FranciscoWorkWeekPacifica.orgProduction of Labor Video Project