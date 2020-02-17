Trump will visit San Joaquin Valley to sign salmon-killing water plan by Dan Bacher

Monday Feb 17th, 2020 9:54 PM

“While Trump is in California talking about plans to destroy our rivers and salmon runs, Gavin Newsom’s Resource Secretary Wade Crowfoot will be in Sacramento discussing water issues and cutting ‘green tape," said Regina Chichizola, co-director of Save California Salmon. “Gavin Newsom has only not come through on his promise to fight Trump on water, he is actively negotiating with him, and has started prioritizing new dams and diversions above restoration.”