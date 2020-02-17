top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Wake Up Call for Zuck
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Feb 17th, 2020 8:53 PM
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg gets food for thought at a brunch time demonstration
sm_010-850_3889.jpg
original image (2102x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

Following up on a previous action at Facebook headquarters, demonstrators gathered in front of Mark Zuckerberg's San Francisco house to protest what they see as Facebook’s corrosion of democracy. By allowing any and all material on the Facebook platform, destructive actors have been free to misinform and manipulate the public with a power and reach unimaginable in traditional publishing.

Facebook has become a universal publisher that accepts no accountability nor even has any interest in what it publishes. It simply extracts data about the lives of its users which it sells to whoever will pay.

The protesters do not believe that this business model has any place in a democratic society.

Participating organizations include Global Exchange, Raging Grannies Action League, Media Justice and the activists at Don’t Let Facebook ZUCK UP Our Democracy.
