What will it take to truly address the systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism, and war economy plaguing our country today? The answer is presented in the Poor People's Campaign Moral Budget, which lays out the policies and investments to address the widespread and systemic injustices we face.



We invite you to come together with other supporters of the Poor People's Campaign to learn more about these solutions through our Moral Budget Reading Group. This will be a space for us to develop our collective understanding of the policies we're working towards and how they will affect the lives of the people in our communities.



The next meeting of the Reading Group will be happening Saturday, February 22nd. Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 17th, 2020 3:42 PM