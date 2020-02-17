From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 2/23/2020
|2020 Films of Remembrance of Japanese Descent Imprisonments WWII (San Jose)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday February 23
|Time
|11:30 AM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Nichi Bei Foundation
|Location Details
|San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 N. 5th Street, San Jose Japantown
|
THE NICHI BEI FOUNDATION PRESENTS THE 9th ANNUAL FILMS OF REMEMBRANCE
A day-long showcase of films commemorating the E.O. 9066 wartime incarceration of Japanese Americans in American concentration camps during World War II.
DATE: Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 @ 11:30 AM TO 7:30 PM
LOCATION: San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 N. 5th ST., San Jose Japantown
11:30 a.m. Art Inspired by the Camps
“Cherry Blossom,” “Masters of Modern Design (The Art of the Japanese American Experience)”
1:00 p.m. Untold Stories
“Crystal City Pilgrimage,” “Minidoka,” “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp”
3:15 p.m. Songs of Remembrance
“For Joy,” Special Multimedia Concert by No-No Boy
4:30 p.m. Artistic Interpretations
“Topaz: Ten Meditations,” “Kikan — The Homecoming”
6:00 p.m. Lessons for Today
“Resettled Roots: Legacies of Japanese Americans in Chicago,” “Tsuru for Solidarity History,” “Then Becoming Now”
For more event information: https://www.filmsofremembrance.org/san-jos...
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 17th, 2020 2:16 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network