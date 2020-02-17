THE NICHI BEI FOUNDATION PRESENTS THE 9th ANNUAL FILMS OF REMEMBRANCE



A day-long showcase of films commemorating the E.O. 9066 wartime incarceration of Japanese Americans in American concentration camps during World War II.



DATE: Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 @ 11:30 AM TO 7:30 PM



LOCATION: San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 N. 5th ST., San Jose Japantown



11:30 a.m. Art Inspired by the Camps

“Cherry Blossom,” “Masters of Modern Design (The Art of the Japanese American Experience)”



1:00 p.m. Untold Stories

“Crystal City Pilgrimage,” “Minidoka,” “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp”



3:15 p.m. Songs of Remembrance

“For Joy,” Special Multimedia Concert by No-No Boy



4:30 p.m. Artistic Interpretations

“Topaz: Ten Meditations,” “Kikan — The Homecoming”



6:00 p.m. Lessons for Today

“Resettled Roots: Legacies of Japanese Americans in Chicago,” “Tsuru for Solidarity History,” “Then Becoming Now”

