THE NICHI BEI FOUNDATION PRESENTS THE 9th ANNUAL FILMS OF REMEMBRANCE



A day-long showcase of films commemorating the E.O. 9066 wartime incarceration of Japanese Americans in American concentration camps during World War II.



DATE: Saturday,, Feb. 22, 2020 @ 11:00 AM TO 8:00 PM



FILMMAKERS RECEPTION @ 8:00 PM TO 9:00 PM



LOCATION: New People Cinema, 1746 POST ST., San Francisco Japantown 94115



11:00 a.m. Artistic Interpretations

“Topaz: Ten Meditations,” “Kikan — The Homecoming”



12:40 p.m. Lessons for Today

“Resettled Roots: Legacies of Japanese Americans in Chicago,” “Tsuru for Solidarity History,” “Then Becoming Now”



3:30 p.m. Art Inspired by the Camps

“Cherry Blossom,” “Masters of Modern Design (The Art of the Japanese American Experience)”



5:10 p.m. Untold Stories

“Crystal City Pilgrimage,” “Minidoka,” “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp”



7:00 p.m. Songs of Remembrance

“For Joy,” Special Multimedia Concert by No-No Boy



8:00 p.m. Filmmakers Reception

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 17th, 2020 2:08 PM