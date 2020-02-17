top
2020 Films of Remembrance of Japanese Descent Imprisonments WWII (San Francisco)
Date Saturday February 22
Time 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorNichi Bei Foundation
Location Details
New People Cinema, 1746 POST ST., San Francisco Japantown 94115
THE NICHI BEI FOUNDATION PRESENTS THE 9th ANNUAL FILMS OF REMEMBRANCE

A day-long showcase of films commemorating the E.O. 9066 wartime incarceration of Japanese Americans in American concentration camps during World War II.

DATE: Saturday,, Feb. 22, 2020 @ 11:00 AM TO 8:00 PM

FILMMAKERS RECEPTION @ 8:00 PM TO 9:00 PM

LOCATION: New People Cinema, 1746 POST ST., San Francisco Japantown 94115

11:00 a.m. Artistic Interpretations
“Topaz: Ten Meditations,” “Kikan — The Homecoming”

12:40 p.m. Lessons for Today
“Resettled Roots: Legacies of Japanese Americans in Chicago,” “Tsuru for Solidarity History,” “Then Becoming Now”

3:30 p.m. Art Inspired by the Camps
“Cherry Blossom,” “Masters of Modern Design (The Art of the Japanese American Experience)”

5:10 p.m. Untold Stories
“Crystal City Pilgrimage,” “Minidoka,” “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp”

7:00 p.m. Songs of Remembrance
“For Joy,” Special Multimedia Concert by No-No Boy

8:00 p.m. Filmmakers Reception
For more event information: https://www.filmsofremembrance.org/san-fra...

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 17th, 2020 2:08 PM
