



Speaker: Satsuki Ina

Filmaker, Writer, Community Activist, and Imprisonment Survivor

(http://satsukiina.com/)



WHEN: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM



WHERE: Stephens Lounge at MLK Student Union, UC Berkeley, 2495 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA 94720



Please join us for our annual Day of Remembrance Event as we look back upon the history of Japanese American internment and its connection to current issues of xenophobia and islamophobia.



