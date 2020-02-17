From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|2020 Day Of Remembrance of EO 9066 at UC Berkeley
|Wednesday February 19
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Speaker
|UCB Nikkei Student Union
|Stephens Lounge at MLK Student Union, UC Berkeley Berkeley, CA 94720
2020 Day of Remembrance of Executive Order 9066 at UC Berkeley
Speaker: Satsuki Ina
Filmaker, Writer, Community Activist, and Imprisonment Survivor
(http://satsukiina.com/)
WHEN: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
WHERE: Stephens Lounge at MLK Student Union, UC Berkeley, 2495 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA 94720
Please join us for our annual Day of Remembrance Event as we look back upon the history of Japanese American internment and its connection to current issues of xenophobia and islamophobia.
This year we are honored to feature filmmaker, community activist, and writer Satsuki Ina from the activist group Tsuru for Solidarity, who will speak on the changing role and duties of the Japanese American community in modern American politics and society. Ina was born in the Tule Lake Segregation Center, a maximum security concentration camp for Japanese Americans during WWII.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4716985404...
